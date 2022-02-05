World Cancer Day: Experts harp on healthy diet, exercise | The Guardian Nigeria News

Eating the right diet including vegetables, fresh fruits, tiger-nuts milk and engaging in exercise can prevent cancer, experts have said.

The experts, who spoke yesterday during a press conference and enlightenment campaign to mark the World Cancer Day 2022, advised Nigerians to visit a hospital as soon as they notice any symptoms of cancer.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration: ‘Close The Care Gap,’ the Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)-Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Cancer Centre, Idi-Araba, Dr. Lylian Ekpo, said the government was committed to treatment of cancer and was making huge investments in the procurement of a well-equipped cancer centre.

The Cancer Centre, he noted, was not just the best in Nigeria but also in the entire Sahara Africa.

“We have state-of-the-art machines that can give effective radiotherapy to patients with cancer as well as chemotherapy mediations that are necessary so that people can…