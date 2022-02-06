2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a campaign group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, Ondo State Chapter, has been launched as activities are building up towards the polls.

The Director General of Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation in Ondo State, Mr Ifeolu Fasoranti, at the launching of the programme on Saturday in Akure, said Osinbajo is the right man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fasoranti described Osinbajo as the appropriate person to succeed Buhari because he has the wherewithal to fix the nation’s multifaceted challenges.

He said the vice president would turn around the socio-economic and political situations of the country if given the opportunity by the electorate.

Fasoranti said the group was formed for the emergence of the vice president as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequently winner of the 2023 presidential election.

“We believe that as President, Osinbajo will harness all the resources and rejig the system to work…