Akume receives PDP defectors, assures equal opportunities in APC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Inter- Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, has charged PDP members who defected to the APC to work hard to ensure the party’s victory at the 2023 general elections.

Akume gave the task on Saturday at Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue, while receiving hundreds of PDP members. The defectors were led by Mr Joseph Boko, a former state Assembly member, who joint the APC at the ACC football pitch.

Akume commended President Muhammadu Buhari for embarking on development projects across the state.

He particularly hailed the president for tackling the ecological problems in Gboko town by embarking on drains and road construction in the ancient Tiv city.

He, however, criticised the insensitivity of Gov. Samuel Ortom’s administration to the plight of workers and pensioners, urging the people to redouble their efforts in ousting the incumbent administration through the ballot.

The minister lauded the defectors for their courage in dumping the…