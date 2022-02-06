Forest stun FA Cup holders Leicester, Liverpool see off Cardiff — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
16


Nottingham Forest knocked holders Leicester out of the FA Cup as the Championship side powered to a shock 4-1 win, while Liverpool eased into the fifth round with a 3-1 victory against Cardiff on Sunday.

Leicester’s disappointing season hit a new low with the dismal fourth-round loss against their Midlands rivals at the City Ground.

Last season’s Wembley triumph against Chelsea was Leicester’s first-ever FA Cup final victory, but that seemed a distant memory as their trophy defence ended with a whimper.

Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp (C) looks on as Liverpool’s Colombian midfielder Luis Diaz is treated for an injury during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Liverpool and Cardiff City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

“It is a really poor performance. It is about hunger in the team. This team has been together for three years and I see some worrying signs with some of the players,”…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR