Forest stun FA Cup holders Leicester, Liverpool see off Cardiff — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nottingham Forest knocked holders Leicester out of the FA Cup as the Championship side powered to a shock 4-1 win, while Liverpool eased into the fifth round with a 3-1 victory against Cardiff on Sunday.

Leicester’s disappointing season hit a new low with the dismal fourth-round loss against their Midlands rivals at the City Ground.

Last season’s Wembley triumph against Chelsea was Leicester’s first-ever FA Cup final victory, but that seemed a distant memory as their trophy defence ended with a whimper.

“It is a really poor performance. It is about hunger in the team. This team has been together for three years and I see some worrying signs with some of the players,”…