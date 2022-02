Hundreds protest in Athens against migrant pushbacks | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hundreds protested against migrant pushbacks and border violence in Athens on Sunday, after Turkish allegations that Greece’s border policy led 19 migrants to freeze to death last week.

According to Greek police, around 700 people marched from Omonia Square at the centre of Athens to Syntagma Square in front of the Greek parliament.

They carried a life raft resembling the ones allegedly used by Greek authorities to push back asylum seekers from Greek territory, an AFP photographer said.

Protesters, who gathered after a call of leftist and anti-racist groups, shouted slogans against “the assassination of migrants at the border” and held banners reading “Stop pushbacks and border violence”.

In Syntagma Square they observed a minute of silence for the migrants who lost their lives.

Last week, Turkey said it found 19 frozen bodies close to the Greek border, accusing Greece of allowing the migrants to die in the winter cold after stripping them of their…