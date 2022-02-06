I don’t toy with rendering help to poor people – Swag Omoluabi





Different things matter to different people in life, and for successful people, they will brag about it and do whatever it takes to sustain that lifestyle. But for Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly referred to as Swag Omoluabi, the ultimate is helping the poor and ensuring they have food on their table. For Swag Omoluabi, it is […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper