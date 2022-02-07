Aide says Osinbajo not planning to announce presidential bid after APC convention





Reports that Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo will announce his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after the convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress were false, his spokesman said on Monday. “Anyone reading the story will know it’s all false and speculative snippets,” Osinbajo spokesman Laolu Akande said. “Any information on activities and actions […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper