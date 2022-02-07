Eagles should learn from Egypt’s resurgence at AFCON — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, has described Egypt’s journey to the final game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite losing their opening game as the type of resilience Nigeria should emulate.

Chukwu said Egypt’s coach, Carlos Quiroz, was able to change the situation by adopting a different strategy because he knew his players, having spent enough time with the team.

He noted that Eagles could not progress beyond the round of 16 because Eguaveon did not have much time to work with the Eagles, unlike his Egyptian counterpart.

He urged the NFF to appoint a substantive coach for the Super Eagles immediately, saying that continued delay could hamper the team’s preparation for the final World Cup qualifier against Black Stars of Ghana.

“Egypt were able to get to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations despite their loss to Nigeria because the coach know the strengths and weaknesses of his players and therefore, know how to adjust the team.

“This…