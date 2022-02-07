Eguavoen now Eagles technical adviser, as Amuneke becomes assistant coach







The Nigeria Football Federation have announced the reorganisation of the Super Eagles’ technical staff, with Augustine Eguavoen remaining as Interim Technical Adviser and Emmanuel Amuneke, a former Nigeria World Cup star and former U20 national team Head Coach, drafted in as an immediate assistant to Eguavoen. Amuneke was one of Nigeria’s most decorated footballers, scoring […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper