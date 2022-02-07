Eguavoen set for Eagles role as Pinnick tells Peseiro he can take another job | The Guardian Nigeria News

Super Eagles interim head coach at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations, Augustine Eguavoen, looks primed to get the Nigerian national team’s job on a permanent basis after Amaju Pinnick, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), disclosed that he has told Portuguese-born coach Jose Peseiro he is free to take another job.

The NFF named Peseiro as Super Eagles’ head coach last December following the sack of Gernot Rohr with the 61-year-old former Venezuela boss expected to take over after the AFCON and lead out the Super Eagles in next month’s two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

However, Eguavoen, despite the Super Eagles’ exit in the second round of the AFCON, put himself in the frame to get the job on a permanent basis following the team’s impressive showing in three out of four games in Cameroon.

Pinnick has now confirmed that the NFF is yet to officially sign a contract with Peseiro and has all but suggested that…