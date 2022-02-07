NBA Africa celebrates launching of Nigerian office in Lagos — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NBA Africa Saturday celebrated the launching of its Nigerian office and its third in Africa. The office is located at Alara in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The evening event was attended by NBA Africa strategic investors and partners, former WNBA and NBA players Astou Ndiaye, Olumide Oyedeji and Obinna Ekezie, as well as various stakeholders representing sports, entertainment and media industry. The highlight of the event were music performances by Ayra Starr and DJ Spinall.

The evening reception followed the league’s launch of Africa’s first floating basketball court at the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, in partnership with Hennessy, a night before.

The Nigerian office is led by Vice President and Country Head Gbemisola Abudu and is the league’s third office on the continent after those in Johannesburg, South Africa and Dakar in Senegal.

In her new role, Abudu is responsible for leading the league’s basketball and business development initiatives in Nigeria, including grassroots…