Sarr starts as Mane and Salah face off in Senegal-Egypt AFCON final — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ismaila Sarr was handed his first start for Senegal at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Sunday’s final against Egypt as Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah prepared to go head to head.

Watford winger Sarr arrived in Cameroon injured and made his first appearance in the quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea, coming off the bench to score in a 3-1 victory.

Sarr also came on as a substitute in the semi-final win over Burkina Faso, convincing coach Aliou Cisse to select him ahead of Bamba Dieng on the right-wing in the only change to their line-up.

Mane was selected to play on the other side of the attack for a Senegal side looking to win the Cup of Nations for the first time.

Egypt has won the title a…