Seven crew missing, three alive, one body found after SEPCOL fire | The Guardian Nigeria News

• 200,000 barrels of crude lost, says minister

The management of Shebah Exploration and Production Company (SEPCOL) in Receivership has revealed that three crewmembers from the Trinity Spirit Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel at the Ukpokiti Terminal that exploded, last Wednesday, have been found alive.

The disclosure is coming about four days after the inferno that engulfed the offshore oil facility in Delta State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the management of SEPCOL in Receivership, yesterday, where it said the three crew members were found alive in a yet-to-be-identified community.

Chief Executive Officer of SEPCOL, Ikemefuna Okafor, who pointed out that one yet-to-be-identified dead body was discovered at the facility, however, noted that the priority of the oil firm is to establish the whereabouts and safety of the seven that are still missing.



The statement partly reads: “We can confirm that three crew members have been…