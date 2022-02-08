Airlines seek review of N200, 000 COVID-19 test protocol per traveller | The Guardian Nigeria News

Airlines have prevailed on governments globally to review mandatory COVID-19 test requirements for vaccinated passengers to ease the burden of cost and lift artificial barriers to air connectivity.

The airlines, under the aegis of International Air Transport Association (IATA), said scientific evidence no longer supports the safety objectives of pre-departure COVID-19 tests for all travellers. Same for blanket quarantine, self-isolation at destinations, coupled with travel bans in some parts of the world.

Findings showed that in Nigeria and few others, the COVID-19 racketeering has assumed a revenue-driven motive for the government and private sector operators rather than for public health purposes.

The implication is severe on the travelling public that pays an average of N200, 000 for four sessions of COVID-19 testing, per trip.

Currently, a return-trip overseas requires four sessions of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. At the rate of N50, 000 per test in Lagos, a…