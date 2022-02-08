Beyoncé bags first ever Oscar nomination for King Richard’s ‘Be Alive’







Music superstar Beyoncé has for the first time ever been nominated for an Academy Award after scoring a nomination for Best Original Song for “Be Alive,” which accompanied the film King Richard. King Richard is also in the running for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Original Screenplay, and Editing awards. The track by […]

