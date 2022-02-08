Eutelsat supports the World Food Programme in delivering vital relief to Madagascar | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rapid response to humanitarian emergency in the wake of Cyclone Batsirai

Showcasing relevance of satellite as a substitute for land-based networks disrupted by natural disasters

PARIS , France, 8 February 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/– In the wake of Cyclone Batsirai which hit Madagascar late on Saturday 5 February, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) stepped in to provide satellite equipment and in-orbit resources on its EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to Gulfsat Madagascar in support of the World Food Programme’s (WFP) disaster relief coordination efforts.

The cyclone brought massive flooding across the country with widespread damage to infrastructure. Under the auspices of the WFP, in-orbit capacity provided by Eutelsat’s satellite coupled with Gulfsat Madagascar’s ground-breaking telecom expertise was assured vital support to early relief operations by deploying telecommunications resources in zones where terrestrial networks had been damaged,…