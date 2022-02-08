Firm honours Adekoya, Nigeria female SAN | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chambers and Partners Africa Awards has named one of AELEX’ founding partners, Funke Adekoya (SAN), as Nigeria’s Lawyer of the year.

Chambers and Partners is a research company operating across numerous jurisdictions, providing detailed rankings and insight into the world’s leading lawyers.

Often referred to as “the gold-standard”, Chambers and Partners deliver analysis and rankings of lawyers and law firms across the globe.

According to the firm, the recognition comes as a reward for the learned silk’s outstanding work ethics and contribution within the arbitration space and the legal industry, with the award committee describing her as an “extremely respected arbitrator” and a “superstar in Nigeria.”

“This reflects her achievements over the past 12 months, including work, impressive strategic growth and continuous excellence in client service,” the firm said as it bestows the honour on her January 13, 2022.

Speaking on the award,…