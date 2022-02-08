Fuel scarcity, panic buying in Lagos as NARTO threatens strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Artificial scarcity caused by recall of dirty petrol, source claims

• NARTO to withdraw haulage services over diesel price, operation cost

Residents of the nation’s commercial capital, Lagos, began the new week, yesterday, with some level of anxiety and confusion as fuel scarcity appeared in some parts of the state, especially on the Island axis.

With an estimated population of 15.3 million, the roads play host to over five million cars and 200,000 commercial vehicles. The panic began gradually at the weekend when unusual long queues of vehicle at various filling stations in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki were noticed as residents spent longer period trying to buy the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Many had attributed this to increased demand for fuel due to power outage following a fire incident that led to the shutdown of Nigeria’s largest power plant, Egbin, from the national grid, last week.

However, the long queues persisted yesterday…