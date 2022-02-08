Only politics devoid of ethnicity, religion can promote development, says Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerian professionals to jettison ethnicity, religion and ‘parochial considerations’ in making crucial decisions for the development of the country. He noted that only politics devoid of ethnicity and religious considerations could promote and facilitate development in the country.

Osinbajo spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Forum, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the members brainstormed on sundry national issues.

The forum, convened by former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, with the theme: “The role of professionals in politics and nation-building,” was also joined by former governorship candidate of the APC in the September 19, 2020 election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Chief Moses Ayom, among other stakeholders under the platform of the party for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Also present at the Banquet Hall event were immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, Senator…