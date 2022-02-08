Over N11bn #Endsars claims paid so far – NIA | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) on Tuesday said insurers had paid over N11billion as claims for losses suffered during the 2020 #Endsars protest.

Mr Ganiyu Musa, Chairman, NIA, disclosed this at a news briefing in Lagos.

“As at January, insurers have paid over N11 billion as claims that arose from the #Endsars protest of 2020, ” Musa said.

According to him, NIA will continue to emphasise the need for insurance companies to pay all genuine insurance claims and will not hesitate to sanction erring member companies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that insurers, as at October 2021, had paid over N9 billion as claims of possible N20 billion estimated from the protest.

Hence, the operators paid additional N2 billion between October 2021 and January.

The Association had put the number of insured businesses that were affected as a result of the protest at about 2,000.

Protesters under the banner of #EndSARS had trooped out in Nigeria’s major towns and…