Pfizer’s 2021 profits doubled to $22 bn on strong Covid vaccine sales | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pfizer said Tuesday it expects $32 billion in revenue from Covid-19 vaccines in 2022 as it reported annual profits had more than doubled to $22 billion.

The pharmaceutical giant, which with German company BioNTech won approval for the first vaccine to counter the deadly virus, saw annual revenues nearly double to $81.3 billion, with $36.8 billion from the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer also expects $22 billion in sales of Paxlovid, the company’s pill for Covid-19, in 2022.

The results are the latest to show how the coronavirus has transformed Pfizer, which a year ago had projected just $15 billion in Covid-19 vaccines sales in 2021 and ended up selling more than twice that amount after repeatedly lifting the forecast.

Pfizer’s scientists “continue to monitor the Covid-19 virus and believe it is unlikely that it will be fully eradicated in the foreseeable future,” Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

“That said, we now have the tools — in the…