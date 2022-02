The Academy has released the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Oscar Awards show. Scheduled to hold at the Dolby Theater, Hollywood, on March 27, the 94th Oscar Award show will recognize movies released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. Taking the lead with 12 nominations is the 2021 Western psychological drama film The […]

The post 'The Power Of The Dog' Leads 2022 Oscars Nominations appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper