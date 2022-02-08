Troops foil attack, rescue 7 persons in Kaduna–Commissioner | The Guardian Nigeria News

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan made the disclosure in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

The Commissioner however, did not disclose when the seven persons were rescued. Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported to the state government that troops foiled an attack by bandits in Ungwan Garama, located in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA.”

According to the report, a distress call was received from the area and security forces swiftly responded, mobilized to the location and engaged the bandits.

“After an intense exchange, the superior firepower of the troops forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

“The security forces exploited the withdrawal route of the bandits, and were thus able to rescue seven persons who had been kidnapped”. He explained that all of…