Aleph Hospitality says hello to Uganda | The Guardian Nigeria News

A’lure Hotel & Suites view from the rooms

DUBAI, UAE, 8 February 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Leading independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality, has entered the Ugandan market with the signing of a management contract to operate two boutique hotels; Masheda Palms in Buyala and A’lure Hotel & Suites in Kampala. Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio now stretches across six countries on the African continent.

Bani Haddad, Founder & Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “I am personally very excited to start operations in Uganda. This is a country that leaves an everlasting impression on visitors, a country with breath-taking scenery, exotic wildlife, kind-hearted people and cultural diversity. By welcoming Masheda Palms and A’lure Hotel & Suites to the Aleph family, we promise to share our regional knowledge and international best practices to help them reach their full potential and, at the same time, support the rebuilding of the tourism sector in…