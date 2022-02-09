From Mali 2002 villain to Cameroon 2021 hero, Aliou Cisse is Senegal’s man of the moment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Twenty years ago, Alou Cisse played himself into the bad books of many Senegalese football fans, when he lost his penalty kick to hand the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon the Africa Cup of Nations title. The match ended 3-2 in favour of the Cameroonians in the shootout after a goalless draw in 90 minutes and extra time.

As customary with defeats, Aliou Cisse, who was the team captain at that time, wept openly at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, Mali. He ‘had murdered sleep,’ and was restless throughout the night, while the Cameroonians celebrated.

That tournament in Mali marked the best ever result in Senegalese football history until they finished as runners-up once again three years ago in Egypt, where the Teranga Lions lost 0-1 to Algeria. However, many Senegalese fans saw Cisse as the man who stopped them from sipping from the golden cup.

From sadness to joy, Cisse was all smiles on Sunday night at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, as he ran around the arena, waving to…