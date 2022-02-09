Litigations loom over damaged vehicles, scarcity to end weekend | The Guardian Nigeria News

• NNPC asks trading firms for emergency petrol supplies as FG battles to restore order

• Queues spread across Nigeria, black marketers sell at N250/litre in Abuja

• NMDPRA, NNPC identify supplier of adulterated fuel, to sanction misdeed

• IPMAN blames NNPC, admits payment of N36b backlog

• Many vehicles to develop engine, drivability problems, experts warn

• Why fleet owners, companies, motorists must take legal actions

Notwithstanding the blame game among industry players on the resurgence of fuel queues in some parts of the country, Nigerians may begin to experience some relief by weekend following claims by regulatory authorities that the adulterated petroleum products in circulation have been contained.

If the claim is true that only 100 million litres of dirty Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is in circulation, stakeholders in the industry said the situation would be addressed within two days going by the daily consumption volume of the country.

Despite the containment…