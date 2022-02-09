National Division One Handball League begins Feb 25 in Benin City | The Guardian Nigeria News

Twenty male and 10 female teams are expected to take part in the National Division One Handball League between February 25 and March 6 in Benin City, Edo State.

The league, a second tier competition, is a promotional championship to the top-flight Prudent Energy Handball Premier being sponsored by the Edo State government.

According to a statement by the Handball Federation of Nigeria’s (HFN) Secretary General, Alhaji Maigidansanma Mohammed, the executive board of HFN, led by Sam Ocheho, the federation’s president, in a virtual meeting at the weekend, agreed to the date after receiving the go-ahead from representatives of the Edo State government and the state’s handball association.

“The Executive Board of the Handball Federation of Nigeria led by Sam Ocheho had a meeting virtually (during the weekend) wherein they fixed the date for the National Division One Handball League after getting the mandate from the Edo State government,” the statement stated….