Nigerians, telcos, govt agencies stranded as NIMC glitch enters eighth day | The Guardian Nigeria News

The technical glitch suffered by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has entered the eighth day, leaving many Nigerians and organisations stranded regarding verifications of their National Identification Numbers (NIN) and associated issues.

The glitch has affected some operations of mobile network operators, as thousands of telecommunication subscribers nationwide, who want to retrieve their lost Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards or acquire new lines are temporarily left stranded.

The NIMC, said on Monday that the challenge resulted from the maintenance service being carried out by one of the commission’s network service provider. According to the commission, all hands are on deck to ensure service is restored soon.

