Recall our husbands on special Duty in Niger, wives of MOPOL tell Lagos CP | The Guardian Nigeria News

Wives and children of MOPOL 22 officers have appealed to Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, to recall their breadwinners posted to Niger State on Special Duty over one year ago.

The family members made the appeal during a protest at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the women protested for several hours, calling for safe return of their husbands and fathers posted to Beri in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State on special duty.

The women stormed the Lagos State Police Command, armed with various placards with inscriptions such as “CP Lagos State, please look into our matter to call MOPOL 22 commander to order; “CP please release our husband from Niger state after one year of special duty”.

Others were “MOPOL 22 Commander, bring our fathers; and “MOPOL 22 commander, bring our father please and Special duty of three months turning to one year special duty, Haba”.

According to the…