Top Crypto Exchange Bybit Partners with Cabital | The Guardian Nigeria News

SINGAPORE, 8 February 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, announced its partnership with leading global digital assets institution Cabital today.

Through this partnership, Bybit users can buy crypto using EUR and GBP seamlessly and directly on the Bybit platform via bank transfers, and transfer crypto between their Bybit and Cabital wallets with no deposit fees required. As a fiat on-ramp is the first step in a crypto trader’s experience, this offers an entry point to users looking to expand their portfolios and venture into crypto trading.

Additionally, Cabital’s system scans numerous exchanges to provide users with the best rates for full price transparency. It is also fortified with technologies from the market leader in crypto security and infrastructure, Fireblocks, which safeguards users’ funds with best-in-class, institutional grade protections.

“Cabital’s goals of creating an innovative…