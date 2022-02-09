UNN Benefits As Prime Business Africa Kick-starts Journalism  Mentorship Project | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Appoints Student Editor, Sets Up Campus Editorial Board*

LAGOS, Nigeria, February 9, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-In line with its vision of building sustainable practice in Africa, leading multi-media newspaper, Prime Business Africa has launched its Journalism Mentorship Project (JMP) and appointed first-ever Student Editor on the continent.

Guided by the editorial management team of the newspaper, the Campus Editor, Miss Success Ezeobi, of the Mass Communication Department, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), will work closely with a seven-man Campus Editorial Board carefully screened and selected with the help of Journalism teachers and other student writers.

Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Prime Business Africa, Dr Marcel Mbamalu, who was present during the screening and selection process at the Mass Communication Department of UNN on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, said the project is in line with with the newspaper’s philosophy of ingraining pure ethics and…