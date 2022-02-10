4 Tips To Consider When Quitting Alcohol — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze 10 February 2022 |

8:47 pm Are you thinking of giving up drinking and it seems like rocket science? As you question your relationship with alcohol, here are ways to go about it. What Are your reasons? Knowing the goal behind your objective will be fitting to set the right tone. Being precise and clear will stimulate it into a habit.…

Are you thinking of giving up drinking and it seems like rocket science? As you question your relationship with alcohol, here are ways to go about it.

What Are your reasons?

Knowing the goal behind your objective will be fitting to set the right tone. Being…