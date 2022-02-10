APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for Osun governorship | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee on Thursday in Abuja, screened Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and two other governorship aspirants ahead of its Feb. 19 governorship primary election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other two aspirants screened by the committee are: a former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff and former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti.

Adeoti recently defected from the Action Democratic Party (ADP) to join the APC, and Oyetola, the incumbent Governor, is seeking re-election.

Speaking with newsmen after the screening, Oyetola said his performance in office was enough to ensure his electoral victory, both at the party’s primary and the state’s governorship election on July 16.

“Let me say this, my performance in office in all areas of endeavour, as I speak today, is enough for me to win the party’s primary and the state’s governorship election.

“By every…