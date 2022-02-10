Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to hold in the week of June 2022 in Rwanda





On Monday, January 31, 2022, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland announced that the week of 20 June 2022 as the new date agreed with member countries for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which would take place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Source: Guardian Newspaper