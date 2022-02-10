Industry risks collapse as aviation fuel hits N400/litre — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Fuel price increased over 100% in one year from N190/litre

• Air travellers to pay more

• Local airlines groan over spike in operating expenses

• Nigeria’s domestic airline business may go into extinction, says Okonkwo

• FEC okays N12b for procurement of plane bridges

• African airlines lost $8.6b in 2021 to COVID-19 travel restrictions

These are not the best of times for many Nigerians going by the rising costs of goods and services, just as local airlines, yesterday, raised the alarm over a massive spike in price of aviation fuel currently selling at N400/litre in some airports nationwide across the country.



The operators said the ‘unbearable’ spike has made efficient air transport and affordable airfares unsustainable without either government’s intervention or upward review in ticket prices.



If the trend continues, air travellers may have to pay more on the already expensive air ticket regime in the country.



Aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1 accounts…