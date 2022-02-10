Ogbe, Onamusi to host global speakers at 10X Thrive conference — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Communications experts, Rachel Onamusi and Omawumi Ogbe will host over forty speakers and attendees from across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia at 10X Thrive Global Conference, on the 10th and 11th of February 2022.

The speakers will include serial investor Olumide Soyombo,11-year old US National Chess Master, Tanitoluwa Adewumi; career coach and senior lecturer, Dr Dipo Awojide, Actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, renowned Life Coach, Lanre Olusola, actor & TV host, Nancy Isime, and former CEO of IHS Rwanda, Azeez Amida, among others, will appear at the two-day conference to speak on various topics such as personal growth, career advancement, brand visibility, leadership hacks, investments, and many more.

Also speaking at the conference is Victor Ekpenyong, 10X own executive partner and managing director of Kenyon International West Africa, a Nigerian-owned oil services firm.

The co-founders of 10X Thrive, Omawumi Ogbe, managing partner at Lagos-based GLG…