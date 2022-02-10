The Self-Care Guide — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
12


By Oreoritse Tariemi

09 February 2022   |  
5:13 pm

Pregnancy comes with hormonal and physical changes to the human body, one of which is melasma (chloasma gravidarum). Caused by exposure to sunlight and also associated with pregnancy, melasma is a skin condition that affects women (sometimes men) between 20-50 years. Also known as the ‘mask of pregnancy,’ melasma are dark patches of skin that…

Melasma Photo Verywell Health

Pregnancy comes with hormonal and physical changes to the human body, one of which is melasma (chloasma gravidarum).

Caused by exposure to sunlight and also associated with pregnancy, melasma is a skin condition that affects women (sometimes men) between 20-50 years.

Also known as the ‘mask of pregnancy,’ melasma are dark patches of…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR