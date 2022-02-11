Cleric urges communal service among Catholic faithful | The Guardian Nigeria News

New Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, has canvassed communal service among Anambra people to assist the youths.

Okoye also urged the business community and prominent personalities to establish a University of Technology and Business School in the state.

The cleric stated this during his installation as second bishop of the diocese at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi, yesterday, following the retirement of the pioneer Emeritus-Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rev. Dr. Hilary Odili Okeke, who has attained the age of 75.

The installation mass was said by Okoye, assisted by the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, Antonio Guido Filipazzi and attended by 47 bishops across the country.

He said the university became necessary in view of the enormous potential inherent in the average citizen of the state and those of the industrial city in particular.

He called for cooperation from the clergy and laity to assist him achieve the feat, as well as build…