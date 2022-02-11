UBA to excite digital banking community at Valentine | The Guardian Nigeria News

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to launch the new Internet banking tagged ‘Made for Love’ for Valentine. The newly-upgraded internet banking has been fully equipped to provide a new digital experience to customers as the bank has invested in cutting-edge technology to achieve this, a statement by the bank said.

Its Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, who gave insight on the new internet banking system, explained that UBA remained committed to prioritising customers and that it has gone the extra mile in conceptualising an outstanding service, with countless benefits and features designed to give its customers increased control over their transactions.

The application, he said, has been loaded with security elements to protect all financial transactions on the bank’s platform and is securely focused on the ultimate customer experience.

Speaking specifically about the digital payment system, the GMD explained that it was the best…