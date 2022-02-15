Police mop up illegal arms in Bauchi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Bauchi has mopped up cache of arms and ammunition in the last six months as part of efforts to provide maximum security in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Sanda, made this known during the formal handing over of the weapons to the officials of the National Center for the Control of Small and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

Sanda said the recovered arms included 25 AK-47 rifles, one locally made Submachine gun (SMG), one locally fabricated AK-47, one Barretta and one magazine.

Others were 29 rusted/unserviceable locally made pistol cartridges, 27 rusted /unserviceable locally made revolvers, and one Dane gun.

The Command, he said, also recovered various calibre of ammunition including 874 rounds of 7.5 mm; 5,022 rounds of 5.56 mm, 113 rounds of 9x19mm, 274 rounds of 62.7mm, 177 rounds of 38mm, and 87 blank ammunition.

Sanda said the arms and the ammunition had been handed over to the center for onward delivery to the Office of the National…