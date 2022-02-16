At least 38 dead in floods near Rio de Janeiro | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 38 people were killed in devastating flash floods that swept through the picturesque Brazilian city of Petropolis, turning streets into torrential rivers, officials said Wednesday.

Heavy storms Tuesday dumped 258 millimeters (10 inches) of rain on the city in three hours, nearly equal to all the rainfall from the previous month, said the mayor’s office for the scenic town in the hills north of Rio de Janeiro.

Some 80 homes were damaged, and around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said.

Wendel Pio Lourenco, a 24-year-old resident, was walking through the streets with a television in his arms, heading to a local church in search of shelter.

He said he was trying to save a few possessions, after spending a sleepless night helping search for victims of the disaster.

“I found a girl who was buried alive,” he said.

Officials said there had been multiple landslides. AFP journalists saw the remains of wrecked houses strewn across a…