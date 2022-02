Ugba, also called Ukpaka, is a Nigerian indigenous food ingredient. Although it is used as an ingredient by several ethnic groups in Nigeria, it is a common ingredient among the Igbo’s in the Eastern part of Nigeria. It goes by several names including ukana by Efik people and Apara by the Yoruba tribe. Ugba […]

The post How It Is Made Ugba: The Heart Of Traditional Igbo Meals appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper