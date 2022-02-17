5 Hairstyles To Help Men Step Up Their Hair Game  | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Shola Adido Oladotun
17 February 2022 |
11:43 am
Hair is significant in the life of a man, being one of the few facial features that influence people’s first impression of him. It also boosts the confidence of a man, pushing him to push beyond the ordinary boundaries of life. Lastly, hair is a form of expression, giving men a platform to share a…
Hair is significant in the life of a man, being one of the few facial features that influence people’s first impression of him. It also boosts the confidence of a man, pushing him to push beyond the ordinary boundaries of life. Lastly, hair is a form of expression, giving men a platform to share a glimpse of their personalities with the rest of the world.
However, like every good and important thing in the…
Source: Guardian Newspaper