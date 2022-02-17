Agropartnerships reaffirms commitment to agri-business value chain development in Nigeria







Agrictech platform Agropartnerships a subsidiary of a value chain development firm Farmforte has restated its commitment to the sustainable development of the Agri-business value chain in Nigeria. The company made this known, recently, while assuring investors of the total safety of their investments in the business, amidst new payout cycle timelines.

Source: Guardian Newspaper