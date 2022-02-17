Falcons fully prepared for Ivorians in spite of their quality, coach says — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Falcons’ chief coach Randy Waldrum says while his team are aware of Cote d’Ivoire’s strengths, they are prepared to do the needful when they meet on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falcons face their Ivorian counterparts in the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigerian senior women football team have been preparing for the first leg game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and Waldrum believes they have done enough in preparations.

“The spirit in the camp is very high and positive, while the players have been looking forward to the two matches for some time now and their professionalism has been fantastic,” he said.

The coach stated that he believes his team has a good understanding of the Ivorians both in history and as presently put together.

“I’m not big on past history as that is why they call it history, and therefore the previous matches will have no…