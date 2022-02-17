Nile University of Nigeria adopts unique employability strategy to produce future-ready graduates

In today’s globalized world where competition for employment and post-education opportunities permeate national boundaries, the need for academic institutions to equip their students with the relevant skills to remain competitive has become critical. Nile University of Nigeria has met this challenge head-on. As an institution of Honoris United Universities— the first and largest pan-African private higher education network which the university joined in 2020— Nile University has implemented several comprehensive employability initiatives aimed at boosting its students’ global competitiveness.

At the heart of Nile University’s employability agenda is the recently established Career Services Center, which is tasked with providing students with the requisite training and knowledge to bridge the skills gap needed to become successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The Career Services Center adopts Honoris United Universities’ proven and robust data and technology-driven…