





Cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange Bybit joins the charge as Principal Team Partner. Multi-year agreement installs Bybit as the Team’s top tier ally behind Title Partner Oracle. This deal marks the largest per annum deal of crypto’s foray into sports to date. Collaboration includes fan engagement programmes through digital assets and positive change agenda. MILTON KEYNES, UK, […]

The post Oracle Red Bull Racing Trades Up to the Next Level as Bybit Joins the Charge appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper