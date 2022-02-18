Buhari, ”G4” members evolve new strategies for conflict resolution in Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidents of Algeria and South Africa as well as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia under the auspices of the “G4” have resolved to strengthen the platform for the resolution of the various issues confronting the African continent.

The G4 Platform, an initiative of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was set up to discuss and proffer solutions as well as aggregating positions to ensure that the African Union carries its work forward successfully, efficiently and quickly too.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, said the African leaders made their position known at a meeting in Brussels, Belgium ahead of the 6th EU-AU Summit taking place in the country.

The leaders used the opportunity to discuss crisis areas on the continent with a view to coming up with practical and effective solutions.

Buhari and his colleagues stressed the need to reinvigorate the G4 …