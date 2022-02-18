Media Advisory – February 22 Digital Press briefing with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Akunna Cook and Prosper Africa Acting Chief Operating Officer, Leslie Marbury | The Guardian Nigeria News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, February 18, 2022, -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- EVENT: Please join us on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, for a digital press briefing on the growing economic and commercial ties between the United States and the African continent. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Akunna Cook and Prosper Africa Acting Chief Operating Officer, Leslie Marbury will connect from Johannesburg during their February 14-March 1 trip to Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Namibia. After brief opening remarks, DAS Cook and A/COO Marbury will take questions from participating journalists.

DETAILS:

Speakers:

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Akunna Cook; and

Prosper Africa Acting Chief Operating Officer Leslie Marbury

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Time: 13:00 Johannesburg | 11:00 GMT |06:00 Washington, D.C.

Language: English. Simultaneous French interpretation will be provided.

Ground rules: The briefing will be on the…