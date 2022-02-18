Mozambican ex-president defends role at ‘hidden debt’ trial | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ex-president Armando Guebuza on Thursday took the witness stand in Mozambique’s biggest corruption scandal, defending his government’s decision to contract huge secret loans that triggered an economic crisis.

The country, ranked among the poorest in the world, illicitly borrowed $2 billion (1.76 billion euros) in 2013 and 2014 from international banks to buy a tuna-fishing fleet and surveillance vessels.

The government masked the loans from parliament, but the debt came to light in 2016, prompting donors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut off financial support.

An independent audit later found $500 million had been diverted and remains unaccounted for.

“The decision to seek resources was made by me,” Guebuza told the court.

“There were strong threats against the Mozambique people and territorial sovereignty,” he said from the stand.

He said the surveillance ships were needed to combat piracy, illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the…